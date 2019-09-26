MDC Offers Hunter Education Skills Sessions in Upcoming Weeks

MDC Photo

There will be a number of hunter education skills sessions in southwest Missouri in the upcoming weeks for individuals who are required to take these classes, which are a component of Missouri’s hunter education program.

SPRINGFIELD – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering several opportunities in southwest Missouri in the weeks ahead for individuals who are required to take the skills portion of Missouri’s Hunter Education program.

In Missouri, you must be at least 11 years to take hunter education. In order to receive hunter education certification in Missouri, a person must complete both the knowledge and skills portions of the program. Hunters have three options to complete the knowledge portion – they can take it online, by class, or complete a self-study guide. Hunters age 16 and over may now take the entire course (both knowledge and skills portions) online.

Hunters age 15 and under must complete a hands-on skills session after completing the knowledge portion. This four-hour session includes activities, video-based discussions, and a 35-question multiple-choice final exam.

In Southwest Missouri, the following skills sessions are being offered for those students who need to take them:

Sept. 28, 8 a.m.-noon, Laclede Electric Cooperative, Lebanon, Sign up at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/168623

Oct. 5, 8 a.m.-noon, Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, Ash Grove, https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163652

Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Ava Middle School Cafeteria, Ava, https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/169576

Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Seymour Nazarene Church, Seymour, https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/169144

Oct. 10, 4-8 p.m., Forsyth Middle School, Forsyth, https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/169593

Oct. 12, 8 a.m.-noon, Main Street Baptist Church, Greenfield, https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/169721

Oct. 12, 1-5 p.m., Springfield Conservation Nature Center, Springfield, https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/165397

Oct. 19, 8 a.m.-noon, Buffalo VFW Hall, Buffalo, https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/168624

Oct. 19, 8 a.m.-noon, Mount Vernon Senior Center, Mount Vernon, https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/169592

Oct. 19, noon-5 p.m., Dewey Short Visitor Center-Table Rock Dam, Branson https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/169535

In Missouri, all hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1967 must complete an approved hunter education program and display a hunter education certificate to buy a firearms hunting permit except:

• If age 6-15 and using a resident firearms deer or turkey permit while hunting in the immediate presence of a properly licensed mentor. (Reduced-price deer or turkey firearms permits are available to hunters ages 6-15 and can be purchased by youths in that age range without displaying a hunter education card.)

• Using a resident landowner deer and/or turkey hunting permit on qualifying property.

• Hunting small game on your own property.

• Using an Apprentice Hunter Authorization. (These authorizations are for individuals age 16 and older who have not taken hunter education.)

Consult the Wildlife Code of Missouri or inquire at your nearest MDC office for details on these exemptions or for further information about Missouri’s hunter education program.

For more information, go to https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education-skills-training