MDC Offers Accessible Shooting, Fishing Events Sept. 14 at Dalton Range

Free events will highlight outdoor opportunities available for people with disabilities.

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Mobility impairments or other physical challenges shouldn’t keep people from enjoying Missouri’s wonderful outdoor resources.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting two free accessibility events on Saturday, Sept. 14 to learn more about hunting and fishing opportunities.

“Missouri Accessible Outdoors: Adaptive Shooting” event will be held Sept. 14 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center, and the “Missouri Accessible Outdoors: Adaptive Fishing” will be from 1-4 p.m. at the Bois D’Arc Conservation Area’s Educational Fishing Pond that same day.

These events provide hands-on opportunities for people with disabilities and will also provide adaptive ideas for future outdoor trips.

The events are open to people with disabilities, their families, and their caregivers.

The Dalton Range, which sits on the Bois D’Arc Conservation Area, is located in Greene County near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. The Bois D’Arc Conservation Area pond is located southeast of the Dalton Range at 4045 N. Greene County Highway UU.

These two events are joint efforts of MDC, the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Sho-Me Chapter and Hogan Land and Title.

While the events are free, pre-registration is encouraged for all attendees. To register for the adaptive shooting event, go to:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163643. To register for the adaptive fishing event, go to:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/167720