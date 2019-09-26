Making College More Accessible

By University Communications

This fall, Missouri State University has introduced a number of programs to improve access to higher education.

On Sept. 18, the university announced a few more – expanding a scholarship for Boys & Girls Clubs (BGC) participants, waiving the application fee and joining the Common Application.

Thousands of high school students across the state of Missouri are now eligible for the MSU-Boys & Girls Clubs Scholarship. The scholarship was created in May for participants in Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield. It has been expanded to include participants from all Missouri clubs.

“When a young person sees college as a reality, a whole new world opens up, enabling them to see their dreams come true,” said Kelly Sears, director, organizational development, Midwest, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “And what an incredible gift to be able to reach those dreams with less of a financial burden.”

Missouri State University President Clif Smart said the scholarship is part of the university’s commitment to make college attainable for all students.

“College can feel overwhelming and inaccessible to many students,” said Smart. “We believe this scholarship will help many deserving students afford a quality college education.”

Missouri State will offer two scholarship programs:

MSU/BGC Youth of the Year Scholarship valued at $4,000.

MSU/BGC Freshman Scholarship valued at $2,000.

The scholarships can be renewed for up to three years.

Full details of the scholarships, including eligibility criteria, are available through the BGC scholarships coordinators and teen directors.

BGC will offer support services to scholarship recipients. Among them are transition and enrollment guidance, success coaching and financial counseling.

Missouri State also announced that they will waive the undergraduate application fee. This will reduce the financial barrier some students may have to apply to the university.

Students can apply to Missouri State through the Common App. The Common App allows students to enter their information one time and apply to many colleges without having to submit separate application information.

Missouri State has announced several other programs that make college more accessible to all student. Recent changes include:

Offering free dual credit to qualifying students who are eligible for free and reduced lunch.

Scholarship for “alumni” Little Brothers and Little Sisters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.