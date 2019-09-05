Lois Gertrude Hodges Robertson age 97, went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2019 at her residence in Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas. Born February 23, 1922 in Ava, Missouri she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Della Sanders Hodges.

She had a Master’s Degree from Northeastern State University, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. She taught school in a two-room country school in Welling, Oklahoma and also taught school in Tahlequah and Muskogee, Oklahoma. She was a team player helping her husband in his pastoral work through the years. She was an excellent pianist, played many other instruments and helped organize music for the churches they pastored. Her home was always open to family, church family and people in need. Lois was an excellent cook and loved cooking for people. She always had a pie ready to greet people with. She had a great love for her country but most of all loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She and her husband moved to Springfield, Missouri and pastored the First General Baptist Church where Lois also taught school before retiring from teaching there.

They later moved to Branson, Missouri where she and her husband pastored Branson General Baptist Church. There they met a number of performers and led many of them to the Lord. Many performers attended their church and participated in the music.

She and her husband have lived at their home in Ida, Arkansas since 1992.

She was an excellent mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her family and will be dearly missed by all of them. Her daughter Shalah stated one of her greatest joys was playing music with her mother in the services at Pleasant Ridge General Baptist Church. Her presence and sweet smile will be greatly missed and our loss here gains Lois her heavenly home for which she longed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters; Effie Harden, Velma Melton and Edith Riley. Lois was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Survivors include her husband, Cecil James Robertson whom she married September 7, 1939; one daughter, Shalah Slayton (Jerry) of Ida, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Jeremiah Todd Slayton (Amber Drew) and Torrence Slayton (Ashley) ; three-great grandchildren, Sawyer James Slayton, Erica Rodgers and Stone Slayton and many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends from many different places.

Services were held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge General Baptist Church in Drasco, Arkansas with Brother Jeff Thomas and Todd Slayton officiating. The interment at Cleburne County Memorial Gardens in Heber Springs, Arkansas. Arrangements are by Heber Springs Funeral Home. Online Obituary: www.heberspringsfuneralhome.com