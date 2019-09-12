Local VFW Groups to Host Community Service Event Sept. 14 in Theodosia

District 18 of the Missouri Department Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States will hold a community service event on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Sampson Masonic Lodge #298, 5760 U.S. Highway 160, Theodosia, Mo.

The event will include several special offerings:

A certified VFW service officer from Poplar Bluff VA clinic will be on hand to answer questions and to process veterans claims for benefits.

The VFW has been instrumental in many recent changes to veterans benefits, including Blue Water Navy for Vietnam and additional Agent Orange coverages. To those whose benefits were previously denied, please consider applying again, as changes have been implemented.

A food drive for the local food pantry is also part of the community event. Everyone is encouraged to drop off canned goods and non-perishable food items. Items will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, the POW/MIA Remembrance “Missing Man” Table ceremony will be performed. The ceremony begins at 2:00 p.m.

Desserts and refreshments will follow.

The event is open to the public, and community members are urged to attend.