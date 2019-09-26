Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

I am trying to get my news/stuff in on time because some of my friends get a little irate with me lately.

I visited one evening last week with my baby sister Jo. She was mine and Joan’s baby when she came along and we adored her. In fact we would get mad at Mom when she disciplined Jo. We didn’t have many toys and Jo found an oblong, smooth rock that she wrapped up for her baby and which she named Phosaline. So there you all have an original modern name to tell the young folk who like to name their babies with unusual names.

Anyway, we enjoyed our evening together even though Jo was not feeling very well. Our family covets your prayers for Jo and kids.

They have Robyn coming to help and are trying to get more days through the place that pays Robyn to help me.

My sister Jean canned several quarts of tomatoes thanks to Sue Erter. Sue is a very good friend and we all love and appreciate Sue.

And all of us are so thankful to have a helpful friend and my sister named Jean Frye. She goes above and beyond her skill at quilting club, in all the extra work she does, she is presently putting the binding on my quilt. I appreciate my dear sister. I am finishing almost my last quilt to give my family. This is my graduation quilt for my great-granddaughter, Allison. I have one more in the works for my great grandson, Bobby. That is all I will make.

Karen has Nicole visiting this weekend and I am looking forward to a visit this week from a “used to be youngster”, Philip Akers, who has been long overdue a visit from California. Phil was a friend of my kids and often in my home when he was growing up. I have many memories of them and their escapades. Philip has kept in touch all these years and his mom, Sue Hartgraves, who is an especially dear friend. When Phil joined the Navy I didn’t see him again until he came home.

One day, this good-looking young man came in our store and grabbed me and danced me around and I didn’t know him, so you might guess he looked different.

Then, when Philip would come home, he always visited me and sang songs for me at the music parties – one especially in memory of Joe who taught it to him. It is a ‘slightly’ naughty song called “Dobbie Town” and I bet he still reembers it. Anyway I will be very happy to see my young friend and his mother, Sue.

My son Burr has a birthday on the 21st so Happy Birthday Burr.

I might as well tell one of the memories I treasure of Burr, among many.

When Burr, (named Kent, but nicknamed Burr-head by his father which shortened to Burr and which has stuck for many years) was about 5 or 6 he decided to go over the hill to where a man we knew was logging and to the sound of his saw. I was milking and the other kids weren’t paying attention to their little brother. Burr prepared for his trip and gathered a flashlight and my cornbread. I had made it to go with beans for supper.

He put it in a bag, I presume, and when we all got the day’s work done and got ready for supper we were missing one child and one pan of cornbread. Joe called the neighbors and we began to get panicky because it was getting dark. Luckily we soon got a call and our logging friend was bringing Burr home, with cornbread missing. Well the cornbread wasn’t in case he got hungry, it was to crumble a path so he could find himself a way home. Well, bless his heart, he only got a talking to and a memory to last a lifetime for me.

I hope you have liked reading of the family and friends I know and if you have news or anything to write about, send it to me at 369 Co. Rd. 838, Wasola, MO 65773.