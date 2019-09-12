Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

Starting my week on Friday when I had Karen and Nicole visiting and bringing my mail since Robyn is not here on Thursdays or Fridays. I am always happy to get the Herald. Otherwise, no other company so far, but my week is starting early.

Some late news from sister Jean that I failed to get in –

Kim Craig visited one day, also Martha Lee and John, Jim’s sister, and another sister, Luna Belle with her daughter Sue, and Bobby.

Jim had visiting him one day Lem Berry and Jeff Farel with grandkids.

Everyone who knew Burl Conrad is mourning our loss, but rejoicing in heaven’s gain, Burl was a special friend and I will miss him, but will remmeber a good friend and brother in Christ and all the visits we had when he would bring me a hamburger or a fish dinner or candy on Valentine’s Day or candy just anytime he wanted to bring it. I didn’t know Burl very long, but met him in chruch and we appreciated one another and became good friends. I have heard some annointed preaching by Burl. I send condolences to his family, I treasure knowing Burl,

Also, prayers to Beverly Tetrick’s family. May the Lord be with you. Beverly was Norval Tetrick’s first cousin and her husband’s name was Narvil, although spelled differently.

We all enjoyed the Degase family and friends reunion on Saturday before Labor Day. It was Aug. 31 this year, the Sat. closest to Labor Day. We had fewer this year (50 more or less) as more are abesnt due to health issues. We missed James Degase and family and we missed Butch and sweet Dyanna. Jo and family were all present, as was Jean’s family except Katrice, who had just returned to Louisiana from spending part of her summer with family and my family had Kevin and Karen and Greg.

Uncle Dude’s family was well represented with Butch’s family members, Colleen’s, Wayne’s and Rocky’s, and Orville’s included Mike and Sheila. I really enjoyed visiting with them. They lived just up the hill from us when they were youngsters.

Iva’s family included Jim and Audrey and Eric and Rose, Norma’s son. I hope I left no one out.

I am promised a visit this month from a good friend, a youngster from way back named Philip Akers with his mom, another friend from way back. Our friendship has quite a history, too much to write about. Anyway, Philip lives in California and hasn’t been to Missouri in a long time.

Jean’s visitor this week was Maynard Lawson whom Jim enjoyed as well as Jean, and Jo had Chris and Wyatt and others of her family. Vickie visits often and Randall when he is not out on the road.

I had Joseph coming Thursday. It is always a treat to visit with Joe. He will start working for me soon and we are already planning all the things he can do for me that a woman is not able to do, such as lifting and reaching.

Also, Karen visits often and Greg came one day. Kim and Bobby come for weekends when she has time. And Kevin comes when he has time. Burr is very busy and comes when possible.

I miss Burr. His birthday is Sept. 21. Happy Birthday from your family.

Jean visited with James Degase Saturday, and I plan on a visit soon. I am so happy to hear James moved to our rest home and James is happy as well.

Jean said they had a very nice time enjoying one another’s company.

Well, I think that is all I can remember to write about and to all my friends who faithfully read my news, I apologize for not writing each week. I appreciate you all. And also the Douglas County Herald for an excellent paper. I enjoy every page.

Happy Fall to all.