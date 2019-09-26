Laura Ingalls Wilder Fiddle Off Winners From Wilder Day Competition Sept. 21 

Photo submitted

Several from Ava and surrounding areas place in the play-off competition.

The Laura Ingalls Wilder Fiddle Off competition was held Saturday, Sept. 21 in Mansfield, Mo. Mia Kelso, of Dallas, Texas, was selected as the Open and Grand Champion of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Fiddle Off.

The following participants, listed by entry level and winning category are as follows:

Pee Wee:

1st: Tristan Paskvan, South Lake, Texas;

2nd: Colton Buttress, Summersville, Mo.;

3rd Brody Buttress, Summersville, Mo.;

4th Noah Lang, Elkland, Mo.

Junior:

1st: Preston Marriott, Ava, Mo.

2nd: Tanner Marriott, Ava, Mo.

3rd: Baylee Sidden, Holt, Mo.

4th: Thomas Paskvan, So. Lake, Texas;

5th: Makayla Byerly, Ava, Mo.

6th: Makayla West, Bruner, Mo.

7th: Sholanda Miller, Seymour, Mo.;

8th Akira Horvath, Licking, Mo.

Senior:

1st: Jim Christensen, Harrison, Ark.;

2nd: Bob Hammons, Bradleyville, Mo.;

3rd: Trice Pisetta, Collinsville, Illinois;

4th: Johnnie Hensley, Mountain Home, Ark.;

5th: Gary Johnston, Nevada, Mo.

Accompanist:

1st: Monte Gaylord, Vinita, Okla.

2nd: Anthony Mature, New Waverly, Texas;

3rd: Gavin Kelso, Dallas, Texas;

4th: Jayce Miller, Seymour, Mo.;

5th Kolton West, Bruner, Mo.

Open and Grand Champion of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Fiddle Off:

1st: Mia Kelso, Dallas, Texas;

2nd: Monte Gaylord, Vinita, Okla.;

3rd: Adam Barton, Springfield, Mo.;

4th: Katie Crawford, Burleson, Texas;

5th: Beau Johnston, Nevada, Mo.

6th: Nathan Pedneault, Fort Worth, Texas;

7th: Anna Lang, Elkland, Mo.

This was the 6th Annual Laura Ingalls Fiddle Off competition to be held in Mansfield, Mo.