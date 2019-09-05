After a long battle with cancer, Junior Joe Allen Brown, 78, passed away July 7 at his home in Mapleton, OR with wife Jannet by his side. Burial was in a local cemetery in Mapleton July 2019 followed by a celebration of his Life on Sunday August 25 at Brown Community Center in Mapleton.

Joe was born and raised in Ava, MO, the only child of Letha (Clayton) Brown and Eddie Brown. He attended Ava Schools. He lived and worked a short time in Fulton, MO, before leaving for CA. It was there he found his calling into the ministry as pastor of a church, and started Joe Brown Missions to the dump dwellers in Tijuana, Mexico, spanning over 50 years, which daughter Yvette will carry on. Daughter Tammy will manage his church property in Ontario, CA.

He also met the love of his life, Jannet, married in 1974 and was blessed with 42 wonderful years together. They moved from CA to the small community of Mapleton, OR in 1979, making their home there on 30 acres of land. They also became very involved with the community establishing the Brown Community Center to help with needy and the Mexico Missions.

Rev. Brown is survived by his wife Jannet, daughters Tammy Brown of CA, Yvette of Monroe, OR, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many other relatives from the west coast to the mid west.

“But as it is, they desire a better country, that is, a heavenly one. Therefore, God is not ashamed to be called their God; indeed, He has prepared a city for them.”

Hebrews 11:16