Judy Kay Haden, 74 years, 8 months, 5 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on September 4, 2019 at her home with family by her side.

Judy was born December 30, 1944 in Douglas County, Missouri to Warden and Eda (Harnden) Jenkins.

On April 30, 1960, Judy and Wilbern Haden were united in marriage in Douglas County, Missouri and to this union one son was born.

Judy enjoyed listening to country music and visiting with family and friends. She frequently went to the McClurg Jam Sessions. She loved spending time with her family.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Judy is survived by her husband Wilbern, one son, Steven and Rhonda Haden, two grandsons, Matthew Wilbern Haden and David Michael Haden, four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter, one brother, David Jenkins, two sisters, Sue Berry and Karla Roller, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date and time. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.