Isaacs Wins in Powder Puff Stock Car Race

Ava Businesswoman and Stock Car Driver Katie Isaacs celebrates in the Victory Lane with her husband, Dustin, and sons, Cutter and Clyde. Katie Isaacs won the Stock Car Powder Puff Race at Springfield Raceway on August 3rd. This was Katie’s 2nd victory in the annual race. 

