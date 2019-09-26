HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, we are beginning a new season, AUTUMN. The days are getting shorter and the falling leaves look like whirlwind is coming. It will be time to start changing out the summer decorations and flowers.

It was so nice having Al Deyo back playing the piano for us at lunch time.

We are thankful for everyone who has volunteered this week.

Vic and Carol Murdy were here for old-fashioned singing last Monday.

Evelyn Harper is a steady volunteer here, doing bingo and visiting with the residents. Evelyn loves to visit and we encourage visiting here at our home.

Norma and Lola was here for Saturday morning and Bro. Tom Hawkins did a Bible reading.

Larry and Patsy were here for Sunday School and Redbank Church was here in the afternoon for church services.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.