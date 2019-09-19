HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks, we have been loving this weather here upon on the hill. We get to look out over our wonderful town of Ava and see all the beauty that is in our town.

Norma and Lola were here Saturday morning and residents have fun singing with them and listening to Tom Hawkins read his devotional.

Goodhope Nazarene Church was here on the 8th and residents enjoyed the service. Larry and Patsy Moore taught Sunday School that morning.

Monday Mike Burris was here for Bible Study with the residents, they had a very lively discussion about life without Jesus.

In the afternoon was the monthly birthday party and the music was good with several of the band members playing, we all missed Lola ( who was sick). Ava General Baptist and I got messed up on our dates so we had ice cream for our party. Ava General Baptist brought their cakes in on Tuesday and the residents enjoyed having them with their lunch.

Sometimes things just don’t work out, but in the end it was a blessing.

Tuesday the old bug got several of my volunteers and we did a movie and played bingo. Even the ladies who do nails were sick, but we survived the day.

Wednesday the van was out of commission, so we enjoyed time in the activity room with a lively discussion and preparing for fall events.

Little Debbie from Three Rivers Hospice was here to help call bingo, and we had a fun time as Robert Turcott was on a roll winning every bingo game. And he won two cover-all with the number. He was grinning from head to toe.

Shine was here Thursday morning and we all enjoy listening to them!. LeeAnn always does a devotional and she always touches someone listening. It could be staff, family members or our residents.

Three Rivers Hospice called bingo Thursday afternoon, they had a large crowd playing. Every morning we enjoy morning exercise with a group a residents in the front lobby.

The 1st Sonshine Group was here and they keep everyone entertained until lunch Friday morning. We love this group.

In the afternoon, the Robertsons called bingo for the residents and I understand they did a wonderful job. Everyone missed Rachel and they sure are missing the boys.

We would like to welcome to our home the following residents, Nelda Dedmon, Sybil Gheer and Jerry Ridenour.

Congratulations to Delano Thorpe and Nancy Causey on getting to go home this week, and to Nada Weyrauch on getting to move to Ava Place.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.