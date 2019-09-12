HOTO – Connie Burris & Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, we had a wonderful week around our home this week. The weather was very nice and comfortable for the residents.

It just seemed that August got here and now September is here and full of anticipation for the fall. Residents are commenting on the falling leaves, the flowers not blooming as much. They are looking forward to fall, pumpkins, and the events here at HOTO that keep us busy doing the fall season.

The Church Schedule is September 15th – Goodhope General Baptist; Sept. 22nd – First Southern Baptist; and Sept. 29th – Mound Church. We appreciate all of the churches who participate in our services for the residents.

We are so appreciative of all the volunteers who give their time to make our home better. All the local hospice volunteers are truly a blessing.

Robbie Stephenson has been doing Nifty Nails on Tuesday and Joy Duncan has been doing crafts with our residents. Some crafts are cooking activities and some are making decoration for our bulletin boards. We have several groups that are in our home each week and they are truly appreciated. Each and everyone holds a special part in our hearts.

It is so good for Carolyn Robinson to be back calling bingo for us on Thursday. We missed her so much while she was recovering from an illness.

The Robertson and Prock family has been doing bingo on Friday afternoon, bringing gifts to winners. They have been a blessing. We miss the boys, Connor and Caden. They started back to school.

We had our 1st Annual Bluegrass Festival with the Backyard Bluegrass and followed by the Oldfield Opry. HOTO had burgers, hot dogs and dessert for everyone

Happy Birthday to the following residents this month: James Degase, Richard Watt, Robert Drake, Doris Searcy, Ethil Lane, Charles Robinson, Ronald Hayes, Glenda Scott, and Woody Coonce.

We wish a Happy Anniversary to Jean and Herval Porter this week.

We would like to welcome new residents to our home. They are Bob and Linda McCleary, Ralph Monteleone, Karen Witchey and James Degase.

Congratulation to Nada Weyauch on getting to go Ava Place this week. Also to Robert Ralph and Ray Johnson on getting to go home.

Our prayers and sympathy go out to the family of Norma Lea Stillings. Ms. Norma and her family will be missed around our home. Our prayers and sympathy also go out the families of Marvin Walker, Fleming Gheer and Harold Blair.

God bless you all from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. Please come out and visit with our residents.

Have a nice week from HOTO.