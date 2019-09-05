Horseshoeing School Visit

During the FFA Booster Club Ag Industry tour in Oklahoma, FFA students visited the Oklahoma State Horseshoeing School located in Ardmore. The horseshoeing facility is a training school for farriers and blacksmiths. While on site, the students attended a hands-on training class, using horse cadaver legs and hooves. Ava students above are, from left, Celia Fossett, Caitlin Welch, Jordan McChesney, Kennedy Meyer, Devin Rowe, Laynie Isaacs, Annalisa Lee, Ethan Tucker, and Lauren King.
