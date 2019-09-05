Highway Commission to Meet Friday 6 in Bolivar

Public Invited to Attend

BOLIVAR – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at the McClelland Dining Facility on the campus of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.

Many items will be on this month’s agenda, including a report and recommendations on the I-70 Rocheport Bridge Project.

Public presentations include one from the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments concerning transportation partnerships.

“We are pleased to welcome the Commission back to southwest Missouri,” said District Engineer Steve Campbell. “We are interested in sharing more about the area’s strong partnerships and its future transportation needs. We invite anyone who is interested to attend this meeting.”

The Commission holds meetings in Jefferson City for five months of the year, while the legislature is in session; the other seven months Commission meetings are held throughout the state.

More information about the commission can be found at www.modot.org/about/commission.