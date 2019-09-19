Highlonesome – Linda Orick

Everyone is looking forward to cooler weather. I like 75 – sounds real good. Most gardens have just about done their due for this year. One does not know what the next year will bring. We can always hope and pray if God sees fit for a good 2020.

Aug. 18 – James and I attended Chadwich Baptist Temple Church. Kenny Applegate I know would love for people to remember him in your prayers. He said he was the only one left that started the church there. James helped them out a lot. You go around the churches and a lot have gone onto heaven

Remember Rev. Donald Potter in your prayers. He has to have back surgery.

Get well wishes to Irene Swearengin. I have two nephews scheduled for operations.

Sympathy to the family of Rev. Rick Crashaws. He is married to Jean Lafferty. He fought cancer a long time. Thoughts and prayers sent your way.

Jerry Nelson on Sunday, Aug. 18th had several of his kids and grandkids at church, and after church in his home.

Aug. 25th, James preached for Rev. Jerry Loveland at Mt. Olive. It’s good they can help one another. Hope Jerry is feeling better. Good to see and visit with some we had not senn in a while.

Frances Hampton enjoyed getting back home from her trip.

So sorry to hear Thelma Goin’s house burned. She got out, thank the Lord for that. I know lots of memories went up in flames. Down the line she is relation. And I know she had to have lost a lot of keepsakes and memories. I always enjoyed talking to her by phone. And had her on my mind. So I should have called. Our intentions are good, but we don’t get around to it. The same night, someone stole Daryl Armour’s truck.

James and I visited Junior and Betty Halcomb and their daughter, Connie SIler was there. She had picked the nicest tomatoes. Big and smooth. She has a very nice garden. We visited Rex and Shirley Halcomb. She had to go to the ER. Remember her in your prayers.

I talked to Irene Swearengin and I’m glad she is doing better. Happy birthday Sept. 12th. Marvin Walker passed away. He married Oscar and Dale Thomas’s daughter, Annabelle. Sympathy sent to the family. James and I went to the visitation.

Joyce Williams has been very ill. Remember her in your prayers.

One day last week we talked to Anna Goin. You know where! Wal-mart. She said Kenny was doing good. I know they desire your prayers. Also Jim and Carol Hale of Sparta were in Ava shopping. Anna said seeing people having to take treatments in bad health. She said she did not know why God had left her here. So if she could give someone a smile or kind word and hoped it helped someone. Everyone sould be that way – kind words and smiles make a better world to live in.

Sept. 1– Sunday, Jerry Nelson enjoyed his great grandkinds, Connor and Wyatt. They came home with him after Church.

Aug. 30th Betty Halcomb celebrated her birthday. Her brother-in-law, Rex visited and brought her a card.

Sept. 1, Sunday afternoon, Betty’s children and grandkids, David and Glenda Halcomb, Connie and John Siler, Amanda, Joe, Araina, and Kaylee and Kegan Evans and Landon, Brad, Adalynn and Amaris Siler and Daniel Stafford and Dalton Curtis. James and Linda Orick helped her celebrate. Junior and Betty enjoyed visiting with everyone and she received nice cards and gifts. Ice cream, several cakes, etc. were served.

Landon was the main attraction. He was passed around a lot.

Remember our family. Lynn Halcomb’s granddaughter passed away. Our family needs to pray for health to be restored. Seems like we are having lots of sickness.

Remember – serve God, not man, Our country is in need of lots of prayer.