Harold “Skinny” Metcalf

Harold Wesley Metcalf, 70 years, 6 months, 7 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on September 4, 2019 at his home with family by his side.

Harold was born February 28, 1949 in Crossroads, MO in Douglas County to Clayborn T. and Flona May (McIntosh) Metcalf. Harold was the oldest of seven children.

Funeral services for Harold were Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Union Grove Cemetery, southwest of Ava.

