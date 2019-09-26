Happy Home – Peggy Potts & Pam Mathews

Opening pledges by Bro McFarland and Bro Royce. Sunday School lesson:1Thessalonians 2:11-20 in the verses Paul is seeing the Thessalonians as his children, as his brothers, and as his glory and joy. God wants more than a moment of decision; He wants a lifetime of determination. Satan may hinder, but he cannot ultimately stop the progress of the gospel. “My life is my witness”. Paul’s life was his witness to the Thessalonians. 1 Peter 3:15, “But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that ask you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear.” Paul actively proclaimed the message of God’s grace to the Thessalonians. Bro. John presented the lesson.

Our message today was brought to us by Bro. Russ. The morning message was The Power of Praise using the verses from Psalm 92:1-2, Psalm 63:1-5, and Psalm 107:8. There are so many Psalms that talk about praising the Lord and that is why it is so important in our Christian lives to praise the Lord in all circumstances. So many ways to show our praise: Prayer, Songs, Lifting of our hands, Down on our knees. The easy part of praising is when everything in our lives is going GREAT. What happens when there is a twist and things are not going so great? Do we panic or do we praise? It is hard to praise in the bad times but scripture tells us to worry about nothing (Phil 4:6), trust God for everything (Phil 4:7) and think only of praise (Phil4:8). Try praising in all situations and see how God changes our feeling, minds, and makes the trials of our lives easier to bear.

The evening message was Personal Relationship with Jesus. What is a personal relationship with Jesus? Does your faith feel like a religion instead of a relationship? Here’s the truth: You were created to know God and have a close, personal relationship with Him-a life-changing experience that will affect every aspect of your life and bring you joy, hope and purpose like nothing else! Remember God created us to have a personal relationship with Him (Colossians 1:15-16). So where is your relationship with God? Do you have conversations with God daily? Is he your best friend you can tell him everything. Conversation changes everything. It will bring you Joy, Hope and a purpose for serving the God of all creation. Remember to listen. Conversation is two-way.

Here at Happy Home we have many prayer warriors. We pray for our country, military, our leaders, missionaries, the lost souls and God’s will to be done in all our prayers because God is in control and we are His vessels.

If you have no church we would love to have you at Happy Home Church, we have services Sunday School at 10 a.m. Morning worship at 11:00 Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 6:00 p.m. If your church does not have a Sunday night or Wednesday night service you are welcome to come join us in worship and learning more about our Lord and Savoir. Come as you are and receive what God has planned for you with a family that loves you as God loves you. Have a blessed week. Look to God for all your needs.

Saturday October 26, 2019 at 6:00 church singing. Come join us singing praises to the Lord. If God has blessed you with talent to sing or play an instrument we would love for you to come and share.