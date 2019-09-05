Happy Home Church – Pamela Sapp

Opening pledges by Bro McFarland and Sister Sara. Sunday School lesson: Acts 17:1-14 The Mission to Macedonia, this is a starting point of the birth on Paul’s Epistles to the Thessalonians. There are three things about Paul’s approach to evangelism. 1. His manner to declare the gospel at the synagogue first. Effect evangelism, then and now, requires aim or focus. 2. His method reasoning with them out of the scriptures,then, involved questions and answers. We must appeal to the head as well as the heart. Paul’s third and final point was, “That this Jesus, whom I preach unto you, is Christ.” Bro. John presented the lesson.

Announcements given by Bro. Mac. Coins for Christ collected. Offering and prayer collected.

Our message today was brought to us by Bro. Russ. We’re in the book of Ephesians chapter 5. Sunday morning was about the Growth in our walk with Christ. We are to walk in love, as Christ also loved us. Remember the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth, proving what is acceptable unto the Lord. We walk carefully, not as unwise, and remember the time is short and the days are evil. We need to look around and seize the opportunities to bring our light into this darkness we face everyday.

The evening message was on Ephesians 6:10-18 The Armour of God. We need all seven pieces of God’s Armour to withstand in this evil world. The Armour consists of: Girdle of Truth, Breastplate of Righteousness,Feet shod with the preparation of the Gospel of Peace, Shield of Faith, Helmet of Salvation, Sword of the Spirit, and the foundation Prayer. What part do these play in your daily battle? Get them in place and begin to win. Prayer Always. Prayer is the communication line and is need for victory.

Surprise visitors at the Happy Home was the Olesio family, missionaries to the Mountains of Cordillera, Philippines. They blessed us with a song and showed what their mission in the Philippines was about and the victories. Their number one request is Prayer for God’s provision, more trained laborers, and souls to be saved.

Here at Happy Home we have many prayer warriors, we always pray for our country, military, our leaders, missionaries, the lost souls and God’s will to be done in all our prayers because God is in control and we are His vessels.

If you have no church we would love to have you at Happy Home Church, we have services Sunday at 10 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. also Wednesday evenings at 6:00 p.m. Come as you are and receive what God has planned for you with a family that loves you as God loves you. Have a blessed week. Look to God for all your needs.

Saturday September 28, 2019 at 6:00 church singing. Come join us singing praises to the Lord. If God has blessed you with talent to sing or play an instrument we would love for you to come and share.