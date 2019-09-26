Greetings from Mesa, Arizona

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

What does the sheep say?

Turns out, when they are part of a large herd on the move through a southern Arizona campground, not much.

Mostly what you hear is the scratching of hooves on the pavement.

And the whistle of the shepherd.

This was a long-standing yearly tradition. Moving the sheep from a winter pasture in the south to a summer pasture in the north.

One shepherd with a stick, a small rucksack, and a good pair of boots.

And a dog.

The shepherd’s whistle wasn’t for the sheep. Sheep, in a large group, behave exactly as you might expect.

The whistle was for the dog.

I couldn’t tell the difference between the whistles the shepherd made.

But the dog knew.

One moment heading around the far side of the herd to group them up tighter. Then nipping at the heels of the slow-movers in the rear. Then back on the near side, close to the shepherd again.

The shepherd and the dog worked together to move the herd uphill, taking the entire campground road.

The few spectators taking pictures didn’t slow them down. A few yards from the main road, the two turned the herd into the gravely scrub and cactus land running next to the road.

And it was over.

Not just for this year.

Over for good.

This was the last year the herd would be moved on foot.

For reasons that probably made sense to some suits somewhere – cost, safety, local ordinances, regulations, who knows – next year the sheep would make the trip as passengers. They’d be herded up into trailers, hitched behind semi trucks, and hauled down busy I-10 like so many Amazon Prime packages.

And as that shepherd followed his herd into the Arizona sunset, I was a bit sad.

We were seeing an old-world, non-technological, labor-based way of life come to an end.

I wondered if the sheep would arrive at the summer pasture in better or worse condition for not having the journey.

I wondered if the shepherd and his dog would find other work.

And I wondered. Those suits who made the final decision to truck the sheep instead? Did they stop to think about the people who would miss hearing the clatter of hooves, the whistle of the shepherd, and the yip of the sheep dog?

Usery Mountain Regional Park sits on the north side of Mesa, Arizona. Offering a nature center, ranger-led tours, camping, hiking, horseback riding, mountain bike trails and a world-class archery range, Usery Mountain is our top campground pick after eight years on the road visiting 42 states. Learn more at maricopacountyparks.org/usery.