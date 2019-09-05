Greetings From Dyess, Arkansas

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

Times were hard.

The flood of 1927. The stock market crash of 1929. Bank failures after that. Arkansas was especially hard hit. Most folks who had anything lost it.

Hard times created hard men.

And Ray was a hard man.

He worked hard. Cotton was king, and Ray picked it for money when he could. If cotton wasn’t in season, Ray would walk or sneak onto a train to get to where the work was. If he was lucky he could make two dollars a day.

Two dollars a day to support a family.

And a drinking habit.

Because Ray was also a hard drinker.

It was 1934, and Ray had to make a hard choice. He could stay where he was. And keep doing what he’d been doing.

Or he could take the offer in front of him. The offer was from the government, one of Franklin Roosevelt’s “New Deal” programs.

It all sounded a bit crazy. The government had purchased a big chunk of Mississippi bottomland in Arkansas. The feds had pulled men off the relief rolls in Arkansas and used them build roads and houses.

Houses for destitute people like Ray.

And now the government was offering one of those houses to Ray. Along with 20 acres of land. And a mule, a cow, groceries, and other supplies.

At no cost.

The land would be close to town. Town had a bank, beauty salon, library, theater, garage, school, and newspaper.

The catch?

It was a cooperative community. The community would pool money to buy seeds. Crops were to be sold collectively. Ray and his family would have to volunteer time for community tasks in the store, cannery, or cotton gin.

They would only see income when the community was profitable as a whole.

Even the pay wasn’t in dollars but rather a local currency called “doodlum”.

The government thought it would take them about three years to clear the land and make money farming. Then Ray could repay the initial advance and get a deed to the house.

Along with a fresh mortgage.

Ray was lucky to get the offer. Thousands had applied. Besides being dirt-poor, they had to show good moral background and the physical ability to clear the land.

He looked at his wife, Carrie. Then across the faces of his four kids, stopping at his youngest boy, the three-year-old he’d nicknamed “Shoo-doo”.

Some of Ray’s friends called it socialism. Some even called it communism.

But what else could he do?

Ray signed the offer.

A few weeks later a flat-bed truck came to pick up Ray, his family, and their meager belongings. The cost of the truck was added to Ray’s bill.

A bouncy, dusty journey of 230 miles brought them to Plot 266 in Dyess, Arkansas.

To Ray, the little whitewashed five room house looked like a mansion. Even if it didn’t have running water or electricity.

He knew all too well the hard dirt-scrabble work that awaited.

But at least now there was hope. Hope for a home. Hope to own his own fields.

The years weren’t easy. They had to evacuate for a horrible flood. A tragic accident claimed a child. Another World War fired up.

During that war the government stopped funding Dyess. Many of the residents left, either selling or abandoning their homes and fields.

But Ray and Carrie stayed as their family got older – and bigger with the addition of three more children.

By 1950, little “Shoo-doo” was old enough to graduate and move out. After a short stint working on an assembly line in Detroit, he joined the Air Force.

He’d outgrown “Shoo-doo” by then, so he gave the recruiter his real name.

J.R.

Initials, because Ray and Carrie couldn’t agree on an actual name.

But the Air Force? They didn’t accept initials. It went against policy.

So J.R. told them his name was John.

John R. Cash.

You probably know him better as Johnny.

Dyess, Arkansas is home to the restored Johnny Cash boyhood home and other buildings and exhibits from the Dyess Colony. Learn more at dyesscash.astate.edu.