Governor Parson Makes Eight Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions

JEFFERSON CITY – Last week Governor Mike Parson announced eight appointments to various boards and commissions.

Teresa Coyan, of Springfield, was appointed to the Mental Health Commission.

Ms. Coyan is the Vice President of Public Affairs at CoxHealth, serving as the liaison between CoxHealth and local, state, and federal legislators, businesses, and community leaders. She also currently serves as chair of the Governmental Relations Committee for the Springfield Chamber of Commerce and as a board member for the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools and the Discovery Center of Springfield. Ms. Coyan holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship from Missouri State University and a Master of Business Administration from Webster University in Webster Groves.

Bob Gattermeir, of Lake Ozark, was appointed to the State Lottery Commission.

Mr. Gattermeir is a broker and owner of Gattermeir and Company, Inc. Realtors and a lifelong resident of the Lake of the Ozarks, celebrating his 50th year in real estate in 2020. He is also currently serving a two-year term as State Director for the Missouri Association of Realtors. Previously, Mr. Gattermeir taught high school for the Cole R-5 District in Eugene and served in the United States Army as a member of the 5503rd USAR Hospital Reserve Unit in Columbia. He also formerly served two terms as chairman of the Missouri Real Estate Commission and as a member of the Missouri Small Business Advisory Board. He is an active supporter of the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the Senior Citizens Neighborhood Assistance of Camden County. Mr. Gattermeir holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Westminster College in Fulton.

Dana Hockensmith, of Manchester, was appointed to the Mental Health Commission.

Mr. Hockensmith is retired from Hockensmith McKinnis Hamill, P.C. He has served as an attorney for numerous families and individuals with disabilities on various matters including education rights, medical rights, placement issues, and estate planning. Mr. Hockensmith also co-founded Pony Bird, Inc., a home for individuals with severe developmental disabilities, with his wife, Susan Hockensmith. He previously served as President of Pony Bird, Inc. and currently serves on its Board of Directors. In 2001, Mr. and Mrs. Hockensmith received the Distinguished Service Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Field of Mental Retardation. Mr. Hockensmith holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia where he served as a member of the Missouri Law Review.

Lance Mayfield, of Viburnum, was appointed to the State Lottery Commission.

Mr. Mayfield is the local agent for Farmers Insurance Agency in Viburnum and the owner of Ozark Country Cabins in Branson. Previously, Mr. Mayfield held the roles of Labor Mill Operator, Truck Driver, and Journeyman Ironworker with St. Joe Minerals Corporation. He is a member of the Steeville, Branson, and Table Rock Lake Chambers of Commerce. He is also a member of the Viburnum Economic Development Area Corporation, the Viburnum Lions Club, and the Lebanon Masonic Lodge of Steelville. Mr. Mayfield is a graduate of Iron County C-4 High School and attended Phoenix University.

W. Dudley McCarter, of Clayton, was appointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Mr. McCarter has served as a Principal of Behr, McCarter & Potter, P.C. since 1992. Mr. McCarter also served in the United States Army Reserves from 1972 – 1980, receiving an Honorable Discharge at the rank of Captain. He is a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and currently serves on the St. Louis Crisis Nursery Board of Directors. He formerly served on the Board of Directors for the Children’s Trust Fund (Missouri Foundation for the Prevention of Child Abuse) and the Faith House. Mr. McCarter holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. He is also a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law where he served as a member of the Missouri Law Review.

Bradley Scott, of Lake Lotawana, was appointed to the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

Mr. Scott is the Principal at B.M. Scott and Associates, LLC. Previously, he served as the Regional Administrator (Chief Executive) for the federal General Services Administration’s Heartland Region serving Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska. He also worked for former U.S. Senator Kit Bond, then-Missouri Secretary of State Roy Blunt, and Congressman Sam Graves. Mr. Scott currently serves as the General Manager of the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission. As an independent consultant, he has worked on a number of public and private developments in Missouri. Mr. Scott holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Master of Arts in Political Science from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Tom Skinner, of Jacksonville, was appointed to the Board of Private Investigator and Private Fire Investigator Examiners.

Mr. Skinner is the owner of Tom Skinner & Associates, LLC, which conducts civil and criminal investigations. He is also the Director of Security for North Missouri Management, Inc. and C&R Supermarkets. Previously, Mr. Skinner served as Chief Deputy for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. He also served for more than two decades as a Senior Conservation Agent for the Missouri Department of Conservation. Mr. Skinner is a licensed instructor for Missouri’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Program. He holds an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice from Missouri Western State University and a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement from Northeast Missouri State University.

Lynne Unnerstall, of Washington, was appointed to the Mental Health Commission.

Ms. Unnerstall is retired from Clemco Industries where she served as an Inventory Control Analyst and Archivist. Previously, she served as the Fair Coordinator for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Unnerstall has been an active advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities for the past 19 years. She has served as President of the Missouri Brain Injury Association, Advocates for Community Choice, and the Friends Foundation. Ms. Unnerstall has also chaired fundraisers for Emmaus Homes, a nonprofit organization serving individuals with cognitive or developmental disabilities.