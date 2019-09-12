Gentry – Charlotte Reich

After opening service with prayer and singing, we studied in our Sunday School class the birth of Moses and how God stepped in and moved people to preserve the chosen deliverer of Israel.

Special song was by Wanda Casady and Rod Welker. Next Sunday, Sept. 15th, the southern gospel singers, The McCunes, will be at Gentry at our 11 a.m. service and there will be a dinner afterwards.

Our third Friday night singing will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 20th with snacks afterward.

We still have many prayer requests: Little Fisher Bray, Joanne and Pete Lawrence, and Ramona Henning who is home after knee surgery.

Sunday was Grandparents Day and they were recognized with a gift for all the things we do for our precious grandkids.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from 1 Corinthians Chapter 2. God reveals things to us through the Holy Spirit, we need to stay in tune to it and let Him guide and lead us.

A large crowd attended the funeral Tuesday for Beverly Tetrick. She will surely be missed at Gentry.

A good crowd attended the big fish fry Sunday evening at Gentry.