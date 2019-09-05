Gainesville Healthcare Center

Hello from our home to yours.

We started August off with a taste testing of several different raspberry foods for National Raspberry Day, then enjoyed ice cream sandwiches the next day to help us beat the heat.

Mountain Grove Family Church provided Bible study for us on the 5th.

One of our newer activities is a blind taste testing. Shai surprised Butch Baxter, Dorcas Rackley, Delphia Holmes, Edna Hannaford, Barbara Coward, Sheila Dunn, Don Harden and many more with a variety of foods ranging from baby food and pickles to pudding and sweets. Everyone enjoyed this one so much that we have it planned several more times.

Mammoth Church invited us to Vacation Bible School, so Shai and I took Edna and Sheila to VBS on the 7th. The ladies loved watching the kids, eating ice cream with everyone and visiting with friends. The children presented them with gifts before we left. Edna and Sheila giggled and carried on about their wonderful night all the way home. Sheila said that they had a date night because they had dinner, a show, and got flowers all in one evening.

On the 9th I did wheelchair yoga with Edna, Delphia, Barbara, Sheila and a few more. We enjoyed the morning stretches and toe touches. Later that afternoon we made scrapbook pages and displayed them on the windows by the nurses’ station.

We celebrated Random Acts of Kindness day on the 12th. Employees surprised each other with small items and words of appreciation. Our residents made a comment board with reasons why they like living at GHCC.

We held our monthly food forum and resident council meeting on the 13th. C.L. Sapp, Dorcas, Delphia, Sheila, Edna, Don and others enjoyed creamsicles before a game of parachute ball then wheelchair races on the 14th.

National Pajama Day was the 15th so we showed up in our most comfortable pajamas. Norm Hartman hosted the VFW Bingo on the 15th too. Jackie Benton, Dorcas, Delphia, Butch, Sheila, Edna, Jeffrey Trees, and many more scored big during the VFW Bingo. Everyone is a winner during VFW Bingo. Shai helped Linda Klein, Edna, Sheila, Dorcas, Delphia, C.L. and others make crazy hats on the 16th to get ready for National Crazy Hat Day on the 20th. We actually started early and wore crazy hats on the 16th too. Savannah Ingram’s hat was a kid’s hat with hands that would fly up in the air, C.L. made a hat with tassels on the brim, and Kaila Huffman wore a sombrero. Dorcas, Delphia, Butch, Don, Sheila, Edna, Linda, C.L., Carol Lease, Anna Whisnant, John and Jewel Davis and many others were entertained by David Ball on the 19th and Tom Pitcock on the 21st. Music is so important to our residents. We also had a bingo/Hawaiian party on the 19th where we served Pina Colada’s during our bingo game.

Shai planned a “Party like a Senior” party on the 21st so she asked everyone what they wanted at the party and the unanimous vote was ice cream sundaes. Jackie, Janet Conner, Dorcas, Delphia, Linda, C.L., Butch, James Forrest, Ida Mae Huse, Sheila, Edna, David Peirce, Don VanMeter, Carol, Jeffrey, and many, many more joined us in the dining room for music and ice cream sundaes. We had another blind taste testing event on the 22nd after a game of wheel of fortune.

Ellen Collins and Autumn Hannaford surprised us and brought their puppies in for a visit. We just took turns loving on the puppies.

We held a memorial service for Patty Loya, Billy Barnett and Maggie Carr on the 20th. Shai, me, Sheila, Dorcas, Delphia, Jackie, and others came together to share stories and grieve the loss of our friends. Our monthly birthday party was on the 26th after a morning game of bingo. Shai, Linda, Sheila, Ida Mae, Janet, and others made horseshoe crafts on the 27th. They covered the painted horseshoes with beads, pearls, flowers and ribbons then hung them in their rooms. We had wheelchair races again on the 28th and wheelchair dancing on the 29th. Carol, Sheila, Delphia, Linda, Edna, Dorcas, and others worked up a sweat dancing to 50’s and 60’s music. I worked up a sweat too! We watched Abbott and Costello meet Frankenstein the morning of the 30th then ended the day roasting marshmallows. Linda said she never dreamed she would be roasting marshmallows as an activity. Vonetta, Linda, Edna, Janet, Delphia, Dorcas, Carol, David, Donald VanMeter and others helped me roast and eat an entire bag of jumbo marshmallows. We also reminisced about camping trips, fishing trips and spending time at the creeks and lakes.

We are busy planning for Hootin’ and Hollarin’ now. Volunteers are always welcome.