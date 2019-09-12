Fun Learning Colors

Preschool students at Skyline School have had a great time learning colors the last few weeks. Everyone participated in the fun as students and staff were asked to wear the day’s color. Classes would then go on a color hunt to find hidden crayons throughout the school, as well as find those wearing the correct color. Fifth graders used the daily color event in their math lessons to find the percentage of those students participating. The students shown above are prekindergarten students and fifth graders.

