Friends of the Douglas County Library to Host Book Sale Oct. 3-5

The Friends of the Douglas County Public Library is hosting a book sale beginning on Thursday, Oct. 3, in the library. The sale will be during regular library hours, Thursday and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sat. 9:00 a.m. – noon.

Friday, Oct. 4, is Half-Price Day, and Bag Day will be on Saturday, Oct. 6.

A wide variety of items will be available including videos, DVDs and many audio cassettes. Books of all kinds such as science fiction, westerns, biographies, romance and children’s will be for sale.

Hardback books are $l.00. Large soft back books are 50 cents, and smaller ones are 25 cents. Hardback children’s books are 50 cents, and the soft back are 25 cents.

Donations of books and materials from the community make it possible for the Friends to have the On-going Book Sale in the conference room, the Silent Book Auction every two weeks, and annual book sales.

When donating please bring clean, usable materials to the librarians during library hours. Dirty books that are dusty and moldy will have to be discarded.

The Friends wish to encourage everyone to attend the sale and help provide funds which are used to support library services and resources such as the large print book loan program and summer programs. The Friends also send funds to the Ava Community Center to provide nutritious items for the salad bar.

Funds are used to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) program. The DPIL program provides free books monthly to preschool children ages birth to age five. The books are mailed to the child’s home; there is no cost to families.

Access to books and reading is valuable in preparing children for success in school. Sponsors from the local community, such as Friends of the Library, keep the program alive, consequently, Friends are asking for help in providing this asset. New sponsors are always welcome, and appreciated

Friends of the Library are also seeking new people to serve on their board. If interested in becoming part of this group, please leave your name and phone number with the librarian.