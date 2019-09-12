Free Fall Color Tram Tours Offered on Katy Trail Oct. 23 – 24

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 3, 2019 – Experience the dramatic scenery of fall colors along Missouri River bluffs during the Fall Colors Tram Tours Oct. 23 and 24. The two-hour roundtrip tours will take visitors on the Katy Trail between Rocheport and McBaine in the comfort of a tram coach.

The nine-mile section of trail between Rocheport and McBaine is known for its fall colors along the bluffs and its striking views of the Missouri River. As riders enjoy the scenery from the open tramcars, interpretive guides will explain the natural history and cultural features along the trail.

The tours are free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children aged 12 and under. Tours will be offered at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. both days and begin at the trailhead in Rocheport.

Each tour time has five trams with seating for 16 people and these seats can be reserved in advance by calling the Katy Trail State Park office at 573-449-7422 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline for reservations is Friday, Oct. 18. A limited number of standing room only spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis so advanced registration is recommended. The event is co-sponsored by Missouri State Parks and Boone Electric Cooperative.