Fox Trotters World Show and Celebration

Michael Boyink/Herald Melanie Bihler of Wanna, Germany rides Velvets Nabucco MR, owned by Monika Rowe of Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday at the FoxTrotters World Show and Celebration in Ava, Missouri. Bihler placed first in Class 67, Open Ranch Horse Pleasure WC. Buck Thompson of West Plains rides Southern Swagger, owned by Joe and Jennifer Steward of Farmington, Arkansas. Thompson placed third in Class 67, Open Ranch Horse Pleasure WC. Photo: Michael Boyink/Herald Class 67- Open Ranch Horse Pleasure WC- lines up to wait for the judge's decision. Michael Boyink/Herald Cole Enloe of Wichita Falls, Texas rides Cash on the Dollar, owned by Harry Patterson also of Wichita Falls, Texas. Cole and Cash placed second in class 67, Open Ranch Horse Pleasure WC. Flags flying at the Fox Trotters entrance, ribbons waiting to be handed out, and colorful products in the vendor area.