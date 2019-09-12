Five Sentenced To  Dept. of Corrections

During Circuit Court Law Day on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections:

Nicholas Deren, 18, Springfield, received six years for tampering with a motor vehicle and four years for resisting arrest after admitting to violating his probation. Both cases were investigated by the Ava Police Department with assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Travis Lawrence, 46, Belton, received six years for possession of methamphetamine. The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Mark Lambert, 50 Ava, received five years for possession of methamphetamine after admitting to violating his probation. The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Robert Beckwith, 24, Ava, received four years for possession of methamphetamine after admitting to violating his probation. The initial case was investigated by the Ava Police Department with assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Nathan Lirley, 18, Ava, was ordered to complete a 120-day post conviction drug treatment program through the Department of Corrections after admitting to violating his probation. The initial case was investigated by the Ava Police Department.

In civil forfeiture proceeding against Rhett Scofield, 34, Mansfield, $5,800 in cash was forfeited to the Douglas County treasurer’s office. The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and led to a federal indictment against Scofield. The cash was seized while executing a search warrant.

There was a total of 73 criminal cases on the docket. Four felony guilty pleas and four probation revocations were entered. The were eight failure to appear warrants issued by the Court.