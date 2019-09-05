FFA Students Visit Troop Quarter Horses

The recent FFA Ag Industry tour was focused on the horse industry, visiting several facilities in Oklahoma. During their visit to Troop Quarter Horses, students learned about the Mobile Salt Water Spa for horses, shown above. The mobile spa allows for horse therapy in a 32º salt water tank for 30 minutes. While visiting the location, students also witnessed a horse training demo by Clayton Anderson, well-known horse trainer, and toured the breeding facility where they learned about various procedures. The tour was sponsored by the FFA Booster Club.

Related