FFA Booster Club Holds Annual Fundraiser

It was a full house last Saturday evening at Cold Creek Cowboy Church on Hwy. 5 when the FFA Booster Club was host to their annual fundraising event.

From the Ava FFA Booster Club

We are very blessed by our community. Ya’ll showed up and made for an amazing event again. We are looking at right about $22,000 raised from the event!

This number includes 17 table sponsors, Silent Auction, Live Auction, dinner tickets, pie auction, and quilt raffle. Way to help us support our local youth in agriculture!

The evening began at 6:00 p.m. with the Silent Auction and a delicious pulled pork dinner. The dinner included homemade sides and desserts.

Ava’s FFA Chapter member Jordan McChesney led in prayer before the meal.

A presentation of the FFA Creed was given by Kylie Scrivner and Doran Simmons.

Ava FFA students who participated in the 2019 Ag Industry Tour: Equine Edition in Oklahoma back in August shared their experiences. The members who attended were Celia Fossett, Jordan McChesney, Annalisa Lee, Caitlin Welch, Ethan Tucker, Devin Rowe, Kennedy Meyer, Laynie Isaacs, and Lauren King.

The Live Auction started shortly after 7:00 pm. Senior FFA member, Logan Burks was Auctioneer, and for a 17-year-old, self taught auctioneer, Logan does a great job keeping the bidding moving, and keeping everyone in line.

The Booster Club plans to assist the Ava FFA Chapter with the funds raised. The goal is to provide lunch money to students on judging contest days and other trips; to provide more scholarships to graduating FFA seniors (tell your senior to be sure to apply now); to organize and fund Ag Industry tour(s); to assist Chapter members who cannot afford an FFA jacket or official dress, and to assist with other Chapter activities as needed.

Who is involved in the Ava FFA Booster Club? Anyone who chooses to.

The Club currently has FFA alumni, as well as many who were not members of FFA. Membership includes local business owners, parents of current FFA members, Douglas County residents, and members with kids not old enough to be FFA (that may have covered everyone!) In other words, the Club needs a variety of individuals to be a part of the membership and become involved. That allows the group to cover all aspects of agriculture, and also have helping hands available for up and coming generations! Whether a banker, dairy farmer, cattle rancher, crop farmer, lawyer, graphic designer, small business owner, teacher, preacher, doctor, veterinarian, and the list goes on…..we need and welcome you!

Some of these kids don’t realize the endless possibilities out there for them.

The Booster Club’s next monthly meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are held in the Ava High School Ag building. Normal meeting times are the fourth Thursday each month at 6:30.

We invite you to join us!! Bring a friend! Together we can, and will continue to make a difference for our students.