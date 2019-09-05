Fee Rule Changes for Those Entering Nursing Profession

Rule change eliminates the Exam Fee for RN and LPN candidates applying to take the exam for the first time.

A nursing shortage in the state has been the focus of the Missouri State Board of Nursing. One of the barriers for obtaining licensure has been the financial burden required of those who don’t yet have a steady income. This includes newly graduating students who are leaving school and have yet to obtain their first professional position.

“Easing the burden on individuals applying for licensure will attract those who wish to practice nursing in Missouri,” said Lori Scheidt, Executive Director of the Missouri State Board of Nursing. “Eliminating this fee also has the capability of getting individuals to work faster by removing a potential hurdle to obtain licensure, a move which we hope will increase the nursing workforce in the state.”

The amendment was filed earlier this year and the proposed fee elimination was first published in the March 1, 2019 Missouri Register.

“The action won’t adversely affect the Board’s fund,” said Scheidt, “and puts into practice the Board’s support of the nursing profession. We have a strong desire to provide a licensing environment that encourages qualified applicants to work in Missouri.”