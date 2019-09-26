Faye Swofford, 67 years, 2 months, 2 days old, of Squires, Missouri passed away on September 18, 2019 at 11:08 P.M. in Cox South Hospital with family by her side.

Faye was born July 16, 1952 in John Day, Oregon to Charlie and Joyce Shelton Smith. Her family lived there until she was eight when they moved back to the Ozarks.

Faye was a Christian and loved to attend the Ava General Baptist Church. She loved her family and all her grandchildren.

In 1969 Marvin Bushong and Faye were married and to this union three sons were born, Jay Bushong, Darrin Bushong, and Marty Bushong.

Faye and Rolla Swofford were united in marriage on June 7, 1997 at the Goodhope Church.

Faye loved to travel to the beach, cooking and was a friend to all and helped everyone. She ran the cafe at the Squires sale barn for nine years and worked in the school cafeteria for twenty-four years retiring as the Manager.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents.

Faye is survived by her husband Rolla of Squires, her sister Kay Weisbrod and husband John, her brother Wes Smith and wife Pat, her sons Jay and Marty of Ava, Darrin and wife Wendy, of Clever. Stepson Mick Swofford and wife Nancy of Ava. Seven grandchildren, Darian, Derrick, Shelby, Lexy, Payton, Caleb, Braden, Lexie, Hannah, and Brooke and husband Shawn Elwood of Kansas. Seven great grandchildren, Jayce, Casten, Brax, Myra, Adilyn, Amelia, Aryia, and one on the way. And many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services for Faye were Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel. Visitation was Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Officiating was Landon Vinson, Shawn Elwood. Memorials may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or New Hope Cemetery. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.