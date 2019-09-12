Farm for Life Editorial Series Launched to Highlight Missouri Farmers and Ranchers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Last week, the Missouri Department of Agriculture launched a new editorial series entitled Farm for Life with a feature story of third generation farmer and Missouri Governor Mike Parson. Agriculture is a part of every Missourians’ quality of life and many farmers and ranchers have spent their life dedicated to improving agriculture for the next generation. Farm for Life will explore those meaningful qualities of agriculture through videos, photos and written stories.

“Our team spent countless hours and miles on the road this summer to tell the real story of Missouri agriculture,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Since my first day as your Director of Agriculture, I’ve worked to bridge the gap between urban and rural communities. This multimedia series will support our small town newspapers with engaging editorial content while highlighting agriculture across the state.”

The Department’s core mission is to promote and protect Missouri agriculture for farmers, ranchers and consumers. Through the Department’s MORE Strategic Vision, the team has been seeking ways to enhance the quality of life in rural and urban communities. One of the four pillars driving those everyday decisions is reachMORE, which tasks the Department with showcasing agriculture’s story.

“Missouri farmers and ranchers believe in the importance of telling their story,” Director Chinn said. “Transparency in agriculture is so important in connecting with consumers. Our team wanted to provide a platform for agriculture to do just that. Even with significant challenges facing our farmers and ranchers this year, many still raised their hands and volunteered.”

Missouri agriculture’s diversity is unrivaled. From watermelons to cattle, Missouri farmers raise the highest quality food products in the world while being good stewards of our natural resources. The Farm for Life series will shine a light on farmers and ranchers in all four corners of the state that raise a variety of food, fuel and fiber products.

Governor Parson’s story is the first in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Farm for Life series. The series will also feature Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and several of their fellow Missouri farmers and ranchers.

To nominate a farmer today to be featured as a part of Farm for Life and see a partial list of upcoming videos, please visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov/farmforlife. To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture or its programs, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.