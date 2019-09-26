Family Violence Center Seeking Community Leaders From Douglas County to Join Board

OZARK, MO. – Sept. 17, 2019 – Freedom’s Rest Family Violence Center may be one of the areas best-kept secrets.

“Many people do not know where our emergency shelter is located,” says Dr. Denise Jameson, President of the Freedom’s Rest Board of Directors. “Our undisclosed location is to protect the survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and their children, who come to our shelter seeking refuge from their abuser.”

The mission of Freedom’s Rest is to provide shelter and advocacy to the survivors of domestic and sexual violence and to promote education to break the cycle of violence in our community.

To deliver on this mission, Freedom’s Rest operates a full-service emergency domestic and sexual violence shelter located in Ozark, serving hundreds of victims each year from Christian, Barry, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Lawrence, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, and Webster counties in southwest Missouri. “Our shelter is serving many survivors from Douglas county,” said Dr. Jameson.

In addition to emergency shelter services, Freedom’s Rest also provides outreach and case management services for victims of domestic and sexual violence, regardless of availability to house the client in the emergency shelter.

Founded in 1996 as the Christian County Family Crisis Center, Freedom’s Rest Family Violence Center later changed its name and expanded its service area to serve victims from Douglas County.

Freedom’s Rest is currently seeking community leaders from Douglas County to serve on its governing Board of Directors.

“We are excited to expand our Board of Directors and include more representation from our 11 county service area,” said Dr. Jameson.

To learn more about this opportunity, please visit www.board.freedomsrest.org.

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic or sexual violence, you can speak with a member of the Freedom’s Rest team by calling the 24 Hour Crisis Hotline at 417-582-0344.