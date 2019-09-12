Estate of Jose Gomez: Trustee’s Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Jose R Gomez, dated September 15, 2017, and recorded on September 15, 2017, Document No. 171616 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on October 8, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the Front Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, Ava, Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:

A tract of land situated in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 12, Township 26 North, Range 16 West, Douglas County, Missouri, being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 12; thence North 01 degree 01 minute 49 seconds East, along the West line of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 , a distance of 406.00 feet; thence South 88 degrees 58 minutes 11 seconds East, leaving said West line a distance of 25.00 feet; thence North 01 degree 01 minute 49 seconds East, a distance of 100.00 feet for a point of beginning; thence continue North 01 degree 01 minute 49 seconds East, a distance of 100.00 feet, thence South 88 degrees 58 minutes 11 seconds East, a distance of 110.00 feet; thence South 01 degree 01 minute 49 seconds West, a distance of 100.00 feet; thence North 88 degrees 58 minutes 11 seconds West, a distance of 110.00 feet and to the point of beginning, commonly known as 1001 Elm Ave, Ava, MO, 65608

subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

C. Rene Bocio Successor Trustee

First Publication: September 12, 2019. For more information, visit www.southlaw.com

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (Casefile No. 221939-914193).

