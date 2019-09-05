NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT OF WILFRED JOHN BOEDDEKER AND CAROL RAY BOEDDEKER

To all persons interested in the estate of CAROL RAY BOEDDEKER, decedent.

The undersigned, Rory Boeddeker and Randal Boeddeker are acting as Co-Trustees under the above referenced trust, the terms of which provide that the debts of the decedent may be paid by the Successor Trustee upon receipt of proper proof thereof. The address of the Successor Trustee is P.O. Box 1703, Ava, MO 65608. All creditors of the decedent are noticed to present their claims to the undersigned within six (6) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Rory Boeddeker,

Co-Successor Trustee

Randal Boeddeker,

Co-Successor Trustee