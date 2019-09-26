Enrollment Gains in Dual  Credit, Graduate Students

By University Communications

Almost 3,500 high school students are enrolled in dual credit courses through Missouri State University this fall. This represents an increase of 18% over last year.

Thanks to partnerships like the one piloted with Springfield Public Schools just a few weeks ago, this number could continue to grow.

“We are focused on making higher education attainable to all students,” said President Clif Smart. “It’s exciting to see students take that first step toward a degree, but we also want to help them follow that path to commencement.”

More students also enrolled in graduate level courses this fall. The Graduate College reached a record enrollment of 3,815 for fall 2019, which is an increase of 106 over fall 2018.

Total enrollment on the Springfield campus reached 24,126 for fall 2019, which is down 264 (or 1.1%) from last year.

Enrollment on the West Plains campus rebounded this year. Their enrollment reached 1,963 compared to 1,875 last fall.

There are 26,001 students enrolled in the Missouri State system this semester. A total of 88 students are enrolled on both campuses. These students are only counted once in the total system enrollment.

Missouri State has announced several programs that make college more accessible to all students. Recent changes include:

• Offering free dual credit to qualifying students who are eligible for free and reduced lunch.

• Scholarship for “alumni” Little Brothers and Little Sisters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.

• Students can apply to Missouri State through the Common App.

• Missouri State is waiving its application fee for this year.

“Through these initiatives, we are removing some of the financial barriers at the onset of college,” Smart said.

Another way MSU is making college more accessible is through online classes. More than 9,000 students are taking one or more courses online this semester.