Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain Irene Swearengin

Hello everyone, I hope you all had a great week. Fall has finally arrived and I know that for several people this is their favorite season. On Wednesday nights, for our youth group, we have started back at Genesis 1 and it talks about God creating seasons. There is a time and a purpose for all things and seasons is a beautiful reminder of the things that God has created for us.

We had a nice group of kids up front to sing for us Sunday morning and they were in the mood for singing. They sang several songs. We do love to hear them.

We have been missing Larry and Wanda as they travel around enjoying some of God’s wonderful scenery out west, but we do hear that they are on their way home.

Sunday night, I had the privilege of singing with Lane and Jase Porter. They enjoy singing and are learning to serve God.

We are planning on having a youth day, and I am talking about ages 2 thru 80. We will have games and food more details to follow. also our annual hayride is going to be the last Sunday in Oct.

Maybe that’s why everyone loves fall, the beautiful colors, cooler temps, and the fun events that begin and lead up to the greatest event the celebration of Christ’s birth. It is a wonderful season.

Jon preached Sunday that we Christians should be a little different than the world. So this week, smile more show, the world that we are more Christ like. Show them the love of God each and every day.

Til next time, take care and God bless.