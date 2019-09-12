Drury University is a Top 20 Midwest School in Latest U.S. News rankings 

DU jumps nine spots on the prestigious “Best Colleges” list, and is cited for outstanding value, great teaching, and social mobility

SPRINGFIELD, Sept. 9—Drury University boosted its standing in the U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges 2020” rankings, released this week. The rankings can be viewed online at www.usnews.com/colleges.

Drury jumped nine spots to the No. 20 overall position on the Midwest Regional University list. The long-running U.S. News rankings are recognized as the most rigorous national ratings for colleges and universities. The annual list uses data on student outcomes, graduation rates, faculty resources, alumni giving and expert opinions to compare institutions.

In addition to landing in the Midwest Top 20, Drury racked up appearances on other “Best Colleges 2020” lists, including:

Ranked the No. 10 Best Value on the Midwest Regional list, which recognizes schools with outstanding quality-to-price ratios, according to U.S. News editors.

Ranked No. 23 for Best Undergraduate Teaching in the Midwest Region. This list is based solely on surveys of top academics who were asked to name schools where they believe faculty and administration have an unusually strong commitment to undergraduate teaching.

Ranked No. 42 on Top Performers for Social Mobility in the Midwest region. The list identifies schools that do well in graduating students who were awarded federal Pell grants.

Drury was also recognized by peers in the region for the quality of its business school programs.

“It is gratifying to be recognized by our peers and experts in the field for the excellence of our faculty and for the value we provide to students and their families,” says Drury President Dr. Tim Cloyd. “Our alumni know first-hand the life and career benefits of blending personal passions and professional pursuits. This powerful and essential combination is what a Drury education is truly all about.”

These rankings come on the heels of other national recognition for the university. Last month, Drury was again listed as one of The Princeton Review’s “Best 385 Colleges” and in July Kiplinger’s Personal Finance listed Drury as one of America’s “400 Best College Values.” The university has posted solid fundraising and enrollment figures this year, and is marking the launch of the Your Drury Fusion academic program following two-plus years of research and faculty design work.

For more information about applying or scheduling a campus visit, go to www.drury.edu/admission.