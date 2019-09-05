Drury Opens New Year by Recognizing Outstanding Faculty and Judge Warren White Scholars

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury University recently recognized outstanding faculty and second-year students at its 2019 Opening Convocation. The ceremony officially began Drury’s 146th academic year with an address from President Tim Cloyd.

In his address, Cloyd introduced Drury’s new academic program, Your Drury Fusion, and welcomed those students who have the first opportunity to take advantage of the individualized program.

“You have come to a university that believes our purpose is to encourage you to develop in all aspects of yourself – mind, body and spirit,” he told incoming freshmen.

Cloyd noted that the university wants students to grow as individuals, but also in their own sense of responsibility toward others, the Drury community, and the world at large.

“The best that an education can give you is to teach you to learn how to learn,” Cloyd said. “An excellent education like Drury’s aims to inspire you to be interested, engaged, committed inquirers.”

Cloyd concluded his speech with a personal narrative that encouraged students to open themselves up to fellow students who think differently than they do or are from different areas of the world, to make an intentional effort to connect with others, and to challenge themselves during their time at Drury University.

2019 Faculty Awards

Nominations for Faculty Awards are received from students, faculty, administrators and alumni. A committee of students and faculty selects the winners. The honorees were recognized for challenging, engaging and inspiring students both inside and outside the classroom.

The 2019 Faculty Award winners are:

Faculty Award for Leadership: Tiffany Cossey, CPA, JD, LLM., Associate Professor of Accounting Faculty Award for Scholarship: Katlin Cundiff, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Management Faculty Award for Teaching: Justin Leinaweaver, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Political Science; Jennie Long, Ph.D, Professor of Criminology and Director of Law & Society Program



Judge Warren White Scholars

In addition, the Judge Warren White Scholars were honored. Each honoree receives a $275 scholarship. These students have the highest grade point averages after completion of their first year at Drury. Warren White graduated from Drury in 1904 and served as a Greene County circuit court judge for 36 years.

The 2019 Judge Warren White Scholars are:

Emma Abbott – Fulton, MO Megan Averill – Olathe, KS Joel Bilyeu – Springfield, MO Tara Cookson – Liberty, MO Karen Brianna Dale – Wentzville Gwynna Fuller – Springfield, MO Naviinesh Gunalan – Malaysia Michael Havens – Springfield, MO Thanh Ho – Vietnam Gillian Hoogstraet – Springfield Colten Johnson – Eureka, IL Paige Meyer – Aurora, CO Savannah Peshek – Wichita, KS Kaitriana Powell-Smith – Strafford Annesha Sengupta – India Danielle Vaughn – Pevely, MO Graham Wells – Chesterfield, MO

