Douglas County Teen Nominated for Overseas Music Tour

Due to his outstanding vocal performance at the Missouri state-level competition this year, David A. Johnson of Macomb, Douglas County, Missouri, son of Jonathan and Stephanie Stovall, has been nominated for the Missouri Ambassadors of Music 2020 European Tour. David is a student at Mansfield High School, and is a member of the Mansfield Honor Choir as well as the Canto Leoni Chamber Choir directed by Tim Falch.

The Missouri Ambassadors of Music nominate students based on their demonstrated musical ability, excellent character, and leadership potential as endorsed by their school music directors.

Nominated students are eligible to participate in a sixteen-day, seven country European Tour in June of 2020. The Missouri Ambassadors of Music band, choir, jazz band, and string orchestra will share their music with audiences in England, France, Switzerland, Austria and Germany, with additional touring in Liechtenstein, and Venice, Italy.

The Missouri Ambassadors of Music is an educational program designed as an opportunity for musical honor students to perform and share their talents, while gaining cultural enrichment abroad.

The staff for the Ambassadors is made up of active and retired music educators from across the state. Music directors for the band include Band – Christopher Becker, Director of the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Bands at Washington University in St. Louis. Choir – Jeff Sandquist, artistic and executive director of the Rolla Choral Arts Society and Missouri Ambassadors tour director. Jazz Band – Lori Hutton, retired director from Marshfield, director of the Ambassadors Jazz band since 2006. String Orchestra – Allison Ross, orchestra director at Truman High School, Independence, MO and Orchestra Vice President for the Missouri Music Educators Association.

The Missouri Ambassadors of Music have been touring to Europe every two years since 1990. The tour is designed and managed by Voyageurs International (VI), a Denver-based agency specializing in European music tours for Ambassadors groups from 38 states. In 2020, VI will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. Since 1970, over 200,000 Ambassadors of Music have toured with VI.

Each student is responsible for raising $6500 to cover the costs of the trip. David is currently seeking donations and corporate sponsorships so that he can represent Douglas County and Missouri as he shares his talent with the world community.

Online donations can be made on his behalf at gofundme.com/f/david-europe2020.