Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

During the week of September 16 to September 23, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has received and answered 92 Calls for Service, Arrested and Booked 11 individuals and we currently have 32 inmates in the Douglas County Jail.

On September 17, Benny N Williams, of Ava, was arrested for and charged with Possession of a Controlled substance, by Deputy Long. Williams was given a $500 cash bond, with CPS drug testing. Williams has since posted bond.

On September 19, 2019, Corporal Wallace made contact with a stranded motorist. Permission was granted for a search of the vehicle, which resulted in the arrest of Darlene Williams, age 54, of Strafford. Williams has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Felony D, with a bond of $10,000 10% cash or surety, with CPS stipulations. Williams is currently still in the Douglas County jail.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s department recently had a successful cornhole event with 38 teams in attendance. The event was to benefit the 2019 Coats for Kids campaign.