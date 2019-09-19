Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

The beginning part of September has been very busy for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. From Sept. 1 to Sept. 15, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has received and answered 169 calls for service, arrested and booked 24 individuals into the jail where we currently have 35 in custody.

Sept. 2, six males were sentenced to prison, with five already being transported to the Department of Corrections in our transport van.

On Sept. 8, Deputy Schupbach responded to a suspicious vehicle in the Goodhope area. Upon speaking with the individual and a search of the vehicle, illegal narcotics were found and the subject placed under arrest.

Terrie Deering, age 61, Ava, has been charged with possession of controlled substance felony D X2. Deering’s bond currently sets at $10,000, 10% cash surety with a GPS ankle monitor.

On Sept. 10, Corporal Wallace responded to a residence just outside the city limits for a disturbance. Upon arrival Corporal Wallace detained a male subject and located illegal narcotics.

Bennett Tabor III, age 37, Ava, has been charged with possession of controlled substance felony D. Tabor, is currently in jail.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was honored to attend the Elementary 9/11 Assembly with other local law enforcement officers, fire departments and first responders. The DCSO also enjoyed donuts, juice and milk from our local Ladies Auxiliary, and pizza lunch provided by Town and Country Bank. The DCSO appreciates those that honor others who work in the line of duty.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to sign up teams for the Coats for Kids Cornhole event scheduled for this weekend in the upper park. For more information or to make a donation, please contact the office. Feel free to stop by or check out our Facebook page.