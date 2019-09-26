Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for Sept. 19, 2019.

Total Receipts This Week: 725; Last Reported (9/12): 1,159

Special Note: Year Ago Receipts 1,234.

Compared to last week, steers and heifer calves traded steady to 3.00 higher. Demand was moderate on light supply. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (38% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 48% Heifers, 13% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (85% Cows, 15% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (48% Stock Cows, 52% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 26%.

For complete market reports, look for Douglas County Livestock Auction under the “South Central” header at https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.

COWS – Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing

6 1225-1525 1383 50.00-55.00 51.67 Average

COWS – Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing

13 985-1310 1189 50.00-57.50 53.77 Average

3 1230-1250 1237 59.00-60.00 59.66 High

5 920-1270 1128 47.50-51.00 49.07 Low

COWS – Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing

27 850-1335 1104 41.00-52.00 46.59 Average

5 905-1150 1051 52.50-55.00 53.40 High

5 710-1260 958 35.00-40.00 39.26 Low

BULLS – 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing

41395-161149075.00-82.0077.60Average

31795-2080192585.50-87.5086.12High

41190-1620148467.00-74.0069.77Low

REPLACEMENT CATTLE

STOCK COWS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt.)

Age Stage Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

<2O6822-99088792.50-105.0097.12

STOCK COWS – Medium 2 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt.)

Age Stage Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

2-8O5800-89584549.50-67.0054.25

BRED COWS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt.)

Age Stage Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

2-8T1-35790-13951167825.00-900.00867.05

BRED COWS – Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt.)

Age Stage Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

2-8T2-33785-12201005700.00-775.00739.76

See the complete report online for additional classes.

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820