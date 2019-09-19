Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for Sept. 12, 2019.

Total Receipts This Week: 1,159; Last Reported (9/5): 923

Special Note: Year Ago Receipts 1,147.

Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady to 3.00 lower. Slaughter cows and bulls 2.00 to 4.00 lower. Demand and supply moderate. Supply included: 71% Feeder Cattle (29% Steers, 52% Heifers, 19% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 22% Replacement Cattle (50% Bred Cows, 50% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs. was 20%.

For complete market reports, look for Douglas County Livestock Auction under the “South Central” header at https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820