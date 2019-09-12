Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for Sept. 5, 2019.

Total Receipts This Week: 923; Last Reported (8/29): 1,081

Special Note: Year Ago Receipts 1,444. DCLA has special consignments of two herds, selling eighty to hundred head of cow/calf pairs and bred cows, next Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady to weak. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 lower, slaughter bulls steady. Demand moderate. The feeder supply moderate to light, slaughter cattle supply moderate. Cattlemen harvesting second and third cutting grass hay and choppers working on the field corn. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (48% Steers, 42% Heifers, 11% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bllls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 23%.

FEEDER CATTLE

