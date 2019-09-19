Douglas County Herald Celebrates 134 Years

The Douglas County Herald rolls into a new year of production with this issue of the newspaper. This week celebrates 134 years of uninterrupted service to residents of Ava, Douglas County, and our loyal readership.

The Herald ownership and staff would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks for the continued support of our readers, the community, and our loyal advertisers. Those partnerships are priceless.

We also want to recognize the dedication and commitment of our community correspondents who contribute important news items each week, and local agencies and folks who help keep us in the know.

In recognition of our newspaper moving forward into our 134th year, the front page of the Herald has a new look.

With heartfelt gratitude, we thank you.