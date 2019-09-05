Do Run Club Enjoys Evening Flights Over Ava

Do Run Club runners and their family members took to the skies last Thursday.

With Ronnie Epps as pilot, club members took 15 minute sky tours over Ava, as well as flyover aerial views of each passenger’s homesite. Ronnie is a member of the running club.

According to the group, weather conditions were nearly perfect, as hardly any surface winds were present, and temperatures were cooler than usual throughout the evening.

Airport Manager David Davidson, a flight instructor, and his wife Mary Kay, assisted the group.

Membership in the Do Run Club is open to anyone for $15. The fee includes gear, various discounts on merchandise, races, group hikes, bikes, runs and other fun outdoor activities and adventures, like aerial flights.

For more info contact Liz Kyger 417-683-0785 or pick up a form at the front desk of the MOCH Wellness.