Do Run Club Enjoys Evening Flights Over Ava

Photos by Mary Kay Davidson Those participating in Do Run Club aerial flights on August 22 are from left David Davidson, Ronnie Epps, Liz Kyger, Ransom and Brittany Degase, Malissa Page, Misty Page, Jennifer Horn, Richelle Shelton, and youths in front, Sarah Clayton, Waylon Page, and Grayson Clayton.

Do Run Club runners and their family members  took to the skies last Thursday.

With Ronnie Epps as pilot, club members took 15 minute sky tours over Ava, as well as flyover aerial views of each passenger’s homesite.  Ronnie is a member of the running club.

According to the group, weather conditions were nearly perfect, as hardly any surface winds were present, and temperatures were cooler than usual throughout the evening.  

Airport Manager David Davidson, a flight instructor, and his wife Mary Kay, assisted the group.

Membership in the Do Run Club is open to anyone for $15.  The fee includes gear, various discounts on merchandise, races, group hikes, bikes, runs and other fun outdoor activities and adventures, like aerial flights.  

For more info contact Liz Kyger 417-683-0785 or pick up a form at the front desk of the MOCH Wellness.  

While flying over Ava, the group took this aerial photo of the City Water Park, tennis courts and playground area. Highway 5 is running across the top of the photo, and Y Highway appears in the lower right hand corner.

 

